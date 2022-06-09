NPP will use e-levy to win the 2024 elections - Nana Akomea

The former Communications Director of the NPP also said if the opposition NDC brings John Mahama, it will make it easier for the ruling party.

“Even though he believes there's more work to be done, he said if the ruling government stays true to its word as far as the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is concerned, victory will be theirs."The 2024 election will depend on what the NPP government will do especially with the E-levy.”

“If we are able to fulfill our promises in terms of infrastructure, and people know we are true to our words; if we are able to use about 90 or 95 percent of the e-levy money for infrastructure, roads, schools etc. everybody will see and we will not even have to talk or ask for votes," he said.

“Those dramatic projects, if we are able to speed up construction with proceeds from the e-levy, there will be no 8 to break”, he said.

Nana Akomea who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' programme, believes former President John Mahama's "poor record" will also help the NPP to victory.".

“So God being our helper, e-levy and John Mahama are our two weapons for the election”, he said.

Nana Akomea, in recent interviews has called on the NPP to pair the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng for the 2024 elections.

He said for the first time in the history of the party, there are two strong competitors from the north and south divide that satisfy the criteria to lead the party.

“The party should be able to have a consensus and have the two leading candidates, run together. For a very simple reason, for the first time, the two leading candidates satisfy the North-South divide. If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the North, if Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the South. It is going to resolve an acrimonious situation that the party may not be able to recover from.”