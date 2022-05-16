NPP youth groups plead for unity to break the '8’

Citing concerns over reported manoeuvres that plagued the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) just ended constituency elections, there are renewed calls for improved relationship between all stakeholders in the party.

During the contests, tensions were recorded in some constituencies which warranted security reinforcement to maintain law and order.

Notably, Okaikoi South in the Greater Accra, Subin in the Ashanti , Krachi Nchumuru in the Oti and Yendi in the Northern Regions recorded violence.

This resulted in postponements, while in some constituencies, the elections have been put on hold because of court injunctions masterminded by some aggrieved party members over voter register compilations and other alleged fraudulent deals.

It is in this context that some concerned party youth activists have renewed calls for improved relationship between Government Appointees, Party Executives and Foot Soldiers to ensure a resounding victory at the 2024 elections.

In an interview with some NPP youth groups nationwide, notably the Young Elephants and the Young Patriots, their leadership warned that the party risked losing the next elections if the unhealthy relationship between Government Appointees, Regional Chairmen, Constituency Executives and Party Foot Soldiers persisted.

Savannah Regional President of the Young Patriots implored the delegates to retain some of the incumbent Regional Chairmen, especially those who won more Parliamentary seats and increased the Presidential votes in the 2020 general elections.

This, in his estimation, possibly will reorganise the NPP to ‘Break the 8’ in 2024 and enable President Nana Addo Dankwah-Akufo Addo’s replacement to build on the solid foundation laid.

Flashback

It will be recalled that a Think-Tank called Coalition for Electoral Reforms, Africa conducted a survey in the 16 administrative regions of Ghana.

The findings revealed that the NPP chances of winning the 2020 elections could be endangered by what appeared to be sour relationship between Regional Ministers and Regional Chairmen.

The findings uncovered that the unhealthy relationship between Regional Ministers and Regional Chairmen had serious implications on the NPP nationwide.

It was pointed out that NPP Regional Chairmen on the average scored 60 percent in terms of relationship with their Constituency Executives and Foot Soldiers, while the Regional Ministers scored 46 percent.

In the Northern Region, the Regional Chairman, Mohammed Baantima Samba alias “Chairman do all” scored 60 percent in terms of relationship with his constituency executives, foot soldiers, influence in the region and the general performance, while the then Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed scored 40%.

The Savannah Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia had absolute control over the region, according to the findings.

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana scored 58 percent in terms of relationship with his constituency executives, foot soldiers, influence in the region and the general performance, on the other hand, the then Regional Minister, Hon. Adam Salifu Braimah scored 42 percent.

Greater Accra

Chairman Divine Otoo Agorhom of the Greater Accra Region scored 59 percent in terms of relationship with his constituency executives, foot soldiers, influence in the region and the general performance, while the then Regional Minister scored 41 percent.

Ashanti Region

Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wuntumi in the Ashanti Region scored 60 percent in terms of relationship with his constituency executives, foot soldiers, influence in the region and the general performance and the Regional Minister scored 40 percent.

Ahafo Region

The Ahafo Regional Chairman, Owusu Sakyere scored 46 percent in terms of relationship with his constituency executives, foot soldiers, influence in the region and the general performance, on the other hand the Regional Minister scored 54 percent.

Bono Region

The Bono Regional Chairman, Mr. Baffoe Abronye popularly known as Abronye DC scored 74 percent in terms of relationship with his constituency executives, foot soldiers, influence in the region and the general performance, while the then Regional Minister scored 26 percent.

Volta Region