RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ofori-Atta has shattered NDC's economic misinformation strategy — Boakye-Danquah

Emmanuel Tornyi

The government's spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has stated that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has thwarted the plans of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mislead the people about the Ghanaian economy.

Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.
Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The embattled Finance Minister is currently facing an eight-member ad hoc committee set up to probe the censure motion against him filed by the Minority in Parliament.

Recommended articles

Ken Ofori-Atta has been accused of making unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund supposedly for the construction of the President's National Cathedral.

The lawmakers said he made 'illegal' payments of oil revenues into offshore accounts and was 'deliberately' and 'dishonestly' misreporting economic data to the Parliament.

Stating further, the Minister has been accused of fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana cedi which is currently the worst performing currency in the world; alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis.

In order to respond to the accusations leveled against him, Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before the ad hoc committee and stated that he does not think the accusations have any merit.

He said the claim that economic data was intentionally misreported to Parliament is wholly untrue.

"Since I became Finance Minister in 2017, I have served the nation with honesty and integrity.

"Accurate reporting has significantly improved at the Ministry of Finance under my direction.

"The huge NDC plot to mislead Ghanaians about the state of our economy was dismantled by merely 34 pages of proof."

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah in an interview on Accra-based Original FM said "The NDC reduced everything to politics in its effort to sanction Ken Ofori Atta which has no merit.

"The course of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda, and reasons which are not justifiable," he added.

"There is no proof; only politics. Sadly, the NDC tends to make everything about politics. petition to cancel the 2021 election evidence prevails."

Meanwhile, the NPP MPs have threatened to boycott the budget presentation Ken Ofori Atta still holds his position.

According to a spokesperson for the MPs, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, until the finance minister is sacked, they will not participate in the 2023 budget hearing and passage.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Who do you think you are? - Majority Leader slams Gabby Otchere-Darko

Charles Adu Boahen

What you didn’t know about Charles Adu Boahen

Lawyer-Evans-Amankwah-NDC1

I spent over GH¢1million but lost the election – NDC lawyer reveals, says no regret

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s debt shot up from GH¢120bn to GH¢450bn in the last 6 years