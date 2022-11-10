RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ofori-Atta must go but we won’t support NDC’s censure motion - NPP MPs

Evans Annang

The eighty (80) Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who called for the sacking of the Finance Minister have said they won’t support the censure motion by the opposition.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
At a press conference held Thursday morning, the Majority group led by the MP for Effiduase/Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie said despite the fact that they still stand by their decision for the Finance Minister to be removed, they refuse to support the motion by the Minority.

“We are not going to support the course of the NDC this morning. The course of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda and reasons which are not justifiable. Their position might look like ours, but ours is different,” Ayew Afriyie said.

The Minority caucus in Parliament is expected to move a motion for the passage of a vote of censure of the Finance Minister on the basis of a conflict of interest and other grounds.

Two-thirds of Parliament will have to vote in favour of the censure for the Finance Minister to be removed.

Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu and Ken Ofori-Atta
Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu and Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs accuse the Finance Minister of acting outside the powers of the office and largely blame him for the country’s current economic woes.

This motion, if passed, will compel President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire his treasury chief.

Deputy Minority Chief Whip Ahmed Ibrahim in an earlier interview with Accra based Citi News said his side has engaged with a section of the Majority caucus, and they are ready for the motion.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
