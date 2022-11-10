Ofori-Atta must go but we won’t support NDC’s censure motion - NPP MPs

“We are not going to support the course of the NDC this morning. The course of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda and reasons which are not justifiable. Their position might look like ours, but ours is different,” Ayew Afriyie said.

The Minority caucus in Parliament is expected to move a motion for the passage of a vote of censure of the Finance Minister on the basis of a conflict of interest and other grounds.

Two-thirds of Parliament will have to vote in favour of the censure for the Finance Minister to be removed.

Pulse Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs accuse the Finance Minister of acting outside the powers of the office and largely blame him for the country’s current economic woes.

This motion, if passed, will compel President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire his treasury chief.