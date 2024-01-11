OSP releases NEIP boss amidst allegations of misusing State funds for personal campaign

Felix Amakye, the New Patriotic Party’s Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, disclosed in an interview on wit Accra based Citi FM that the report of money distribution originated from Nkansah's political rival, Mr. Anyimadu Antwi, who brought it to the attention of the Special Prosecutor.

Contrary to the accusations, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, denied any knowledge of the arrest.

However, sources within the Office of the Special Prosecutor claim they are investigating Mr. Ofosu Nkansah for allegedly diverting NEIP funds to support his political campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah is aspiring to become the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate in the Asante Akim Central constituency, challenging the incumbent, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.

In response to the allegations, Mr. Nkansah stated, "I have no clue about what the secretary is alleging, and it is about time for us to do the elections, and the primaries are still around the corner. This is not a do-or-die affair. The secretary has taken sides with one of the contenders and has spoken passionately, causing division in the constituency among the delegates."