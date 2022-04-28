Pairing Alan Kyeremanteng with Dr. Bawumia won’t work - Kwesi Pratt Jr

Speaking on Accra based Metro TV, Mr. Pratt said Alan has been tipped to win the flagbearer race of the NPP therefore he doesn’t how Dr. Bawumia can join him.

"We are talking about permutations and so on. At a time when the Alan campaign is reinvigorated and actually believes it is winning the primaries and at a time when most of the scientific surveys I have seen points to an Alan victory.

"I’m sure you have seen the one which was done by Global Info Analytics. The polls are showing that in a straight fight with Former President John Dramani Mahama, Alan Kyerematen has the edge [over Bawumia]to do better.

"So, in this situation what will happen. The people who started this Alan- Bawumia ticket thought that it was a way of assuaging Alan Kyerematen so that he will come on the Bawumia ticket. That ain’t gonna work. What we see and what we know that ain’t going to work," Kwesi Pratt insisted.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Akomea, a former Director of Communications of the NPP had suggested that the party should pair the Vice President and Alan Kyeremanteng for the 2024 polls.

However, Kwadwo Mpianim, a former Chief of Staff had also said that pairing won’t work.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mr. Mpianim said candidates look at compatibility with their running mates before they make such choices.

“It is easier said than done. I do not think you will just pick anybody as your running mate if you are not compatible. You cannot work with the person. If you can work with anybody in the party to be your running mate, then maybe what he is saying can be done.”