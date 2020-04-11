Initial reports suggested that the diplomat was admitted at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he has since been moved to a normal after progress in recovery.

According to a report by DGN Online, the NPP man was discharged by doctors after his condition started improving.

“Comforting news for him and his family and the whole of London Mission, ” a source told DGN Online.

Meanwhile, controversial social media commentator and politician, Kwame A-Plus, has pleaded with government to fly in the diplomat, Papa Owusu Ankomah to a hospital in his constituency for treatment in Ghana.

According to A-Plus the Mr. Ankomah, who is also Member of Parliament for Sekondi in the Western Region, should experience the same health care system available to his constituents.

“…as he enjoys better healthcare in the UK, he should ask himself, what will happen if the people of Sekondi who voted for him to become MP for many years test positive to coronavirus. Will they get the same healthcare he is getting in the UK?

“If yes, then please bring him to the hospital in his constituency for treatment. He’ll be fine,” A-Plus posted on Facebook.

The UK is currently among the top 10 countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases recording over 65,000 cases and more than 8,900 deaths.