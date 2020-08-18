He said the leadership of the party, including its Chairman, Bernard Mornah, and the acting General Secretary, Jacob Amoako met on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, to firm up the plans of the party towards December polls.

According to him, the party had opened nominations for all functional positions of the party.

Dr Edward Mahama

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Edward Mahama who is currently Ambassador at large appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he and Amoako were not contesting any position in the party, and that nominations were opened to all paid-up party members adding that vetting would take place in early September to pave the way for the party's delegates conference, tentatively fixed for September 23, this year.

He said the congress would be a virtual one, and said: "Instead of congregating at one centre, we will have simultaneous virtual regional and national congresses."