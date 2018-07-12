Rawlngs mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensah

news

Former Ghanaian President Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings has paid tribute to the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Joseph Henry Mensah.

The NDC founder describe the former Senior Minister as a doyen in Ghanaian politics.

“My sincere condolences to the NPP and the family of J.H. Mensah for their loss. He left an indelible mark on Ghana's politics. May his soul rest in peace", said Rawlings in his tweet.

J.H. Mensah's political activism, which he said became apparent while in secondary school, spanned several appointments including Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Member of Parliament, Minority Leader in Parliament during the Second Parliament of the Fourth Republic, Senior Minister of Government Business, as well as Head of Agency at the National Planning Commission of the Government of Ghana.

The veteran politician and elder statesman died Thursday morning, at the ripe age of 89.