Reducing the size of government is dicey, not straightforward — K.T Hammond

The Charismatic Council said downsizing the government and cutting down on expenditure will demonstrate to Ghanaians that the call for burden sharing is not just all talk but also backed by action.

In a communiqué, the GPCC also called on the government and other stakeholders, to collaboratively establish a national dialogue forum for regular consultations and engagements on pertinent matters of national interest.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) then in opposition, criticized the number of persons serving as ministers in the John Mahama-led administration.

They argued that the number could be reduced to 20 if the NDC administration was bold about cutting down spending and saving the national purse.

K.T Hammond during vetting in Parliament by the Appointments Committee when asked about the reduction of ministers in the NPP-led government, he did not give a straightforward answer.