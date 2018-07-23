Samira Bawumia lands top international post

news

Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has been honoured after being appointed an ambassador by the World Habitat Ambassadors Foundation (WHAF).

At a ceremony hosted by the Ghana High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, the Second Lady was honoured for her commitment towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

She was also presented with a plague for her Global Excellence in Leadership, Humanitarian and Philanthropic activities in Africa.

Samira, who is the wife of Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, took to social media to announce her latest achievement.

In an Instagram post, the Second Lady said she is grateful to such an honour, whiles explaining what her new ambassadorial role entails.

“I am honoured to be named the World Habitat Humanitarian Ambassador and to be awarded for Global Excellence in Leadership, Humanitarian and Philanthropic activities in Africa and Investiture by World Habitat Ambassadors Foundation (WHAF),” she wrote.

“The World Habitat Ambassadors Foundation (WHAF) is an NGO committed to working towards sustainable development goals and core values in dedication to achieving urban development. Thank you to the WHAF for the award and the Ghana High Commission in Abuja for hosting the presentation of the award.”

Samira Bawumia has been actively involved in many things since becoming Second Lady, and has constantly offered to support to women, children and even budding artistes in the music industry.