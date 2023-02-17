Support govt and disregard NDC playing games with the emotions of retirees — Ahiagbah

He appealed to Ghanaians to support the programme to be successful.
The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has urged Ghanaians to support the government's domestic debt exchange programme.
In a Twitter post, Ahiagbah said "Let's support the government and disregard the NDC, who have chosen to play games with the emotions of retirees. NDC lacks solutions."
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that individual pension bondholders who did not tender their bonds in the ongoing debt exchange programme have been exempted.
According to him, the agreement with the aggrieved pensioners was reached on Wednesday in a letter he wrote to them.
The pensioners have been picketing at the Finance Ministry for the past two weeks for the minister to exempt them from the exercise though the minister insisted they were free to self-exempt themselves from the programme.
Briefing Parliament, Ofori-Atta dispelled accusations that the government was seeking to appropriate funds for pensioners through the programme.
He also revealed that it has successfully swapped GH¢82,994,510,128 worth of old bonds from a possible GH¢97,749,624,691 under the programme.
This he said represents an 84.91 percent success rate exceeding its intended target of an 80 percent participation rate.
