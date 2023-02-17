Support govt and disregard NDC playing games with the emotions of retirees — Ahiagbah

In a Twitter post, Ahiagbah said "Let's support the government and disregard the NDC, who have chosen to play games with the emotions of retirees. NDC lacks solutions."

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that individual pension bondholders who did not tender their bonds in the ongo­ing debt exchange programme have been exempt­ed.

According to him, the agreement with the aggrieved pensioners was reached on Wednesday in a letter he wrote to them.

The pensioners have been picketing at the Finance Minis­try for the past two weeks for the minister to exempt them from the exercise though the minister insisted they were free to self-exempt themselves from the programme.

Briefing Parliament, Ofori-Atta dispelled accusations that the government was seeking to appropriate funds for pensioners through the programme.

He also revealed that it has successfully swapped GH¢‎82,994,510,128 worth of old bonds from a possible GH¢97,749,624,691 under the programme.