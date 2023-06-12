The next NDC government will jail all the corrupt NPP appointees – Sherry Ayittey

The veteran NDC member stated that the NDC led government would enforce the law on corruption and that, “those who need to go to prison would go to prison, those whose property need to be confiscated by the state to pay for the money they have stolen, would be done.

“The NPP government has borrowed more than twice what we did, and the sad aspect is that the government has failed to explain to Ghanaians what they have used the money for.

“Our roads, water, schools, and unemployment among others are not the best so, what are they using the money for?”, she queried.

Ms. Ayitey said this at the party’s 31st-anniversary celebration at Ningo-Gangan in the Assin North Constituency of the Central Region

According to her, the party was focused on taking up the mantle of leadership to restore hope for the country as the NDC had contributed to the development of the country more than any political party in the Fourth Republic.

She said in the health, economic, educational, energy, and water sectors, the party’s delivery while in government was unmatched.

“We have performed better during our tenure in office than our opponents who have used propaganda to throw the dust into the eyes of the people. Therefore, we have every reason to celebrate the party’s 31 years in existence. We have a better record than others.

“To the Ghanaian people and the NPP, I can say without any fear of condemnation that there is no political party as successful as the NDC.

“I say without fear of contradiction that, there is no political party that has contributed to the economic, social, and democratic transformation of the country more than the NDC,” Ns Ayitey stressed.