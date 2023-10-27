Video: Dome market women hoot at Adwoa Safo and vow to vote her out

In a video that has gone viral on social media, some of the market are seen chanting “away, away” at the former Minister for Gender and Children Affairs.

The market women also made their sentiments clear by chanting phrases like "We want change" and "Adwoa Safo, we don't want you again."

Adwoa Safo's absence from parliament was one of the most discussed topics in the country in 2022 which left the house and party divided. The discussion came on the back of her leaving the country in November 2021.

In one of the instances in October 2022, the Majority Leader clashed with the Speaker of Parliament over a decision to subject Adwoa Safo’s fate to vote.

She, however, disclosed recently that she will contest again as parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP.

Speaking to journalists after touring her constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo said she had already informed the party of her intentions to run again. “Politics is a game of numbers, if it’s the will of God and the people want me, I will run again,” Adwoa Safo said.

In a recent interview, Adwoa Safo stated that the people of Dome-Kwabenya still admire her.

She said though she had torrid time with her constituents in 2022, she is willing to represent them in the next general elections.

“I still have a lot to do for my people and I have to take the pain to explain to them the reasons for my absence and when the time comes.

"I shall not desert my people, I shall represent them again by God’s grace, and I think that my people still love me,” she stated.

The former Gender Minister via a video post on Facebook offered an unreserved apology to the NPP, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during her absence.

She explained that these emotions were fueled by the complex personal challenges she was facing in her private life.