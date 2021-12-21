The commotion started when First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the business of the house in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot on whether or not the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.
Video: Watch how NDC, NPP parliamentarians exchange blows over E-levy on floor of House
New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021, night were engaged in fist·fight following a disagreement during the 1.75 e-Levy bill vote.
Recommended articles
Parliamentarians from both sides of the house were seen trading blows over the matter, which sent the whole house into chaos.
Watch videos of what ensued on the floor of the House on Monday below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh