RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Video: Watch how NDC, NPP parliamentarians exchange blows over E-levy on floor of House

Authors:

Evans Effah

New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021, night were engaged in fist·fight following a disagreement during the 1.75 e-Levy bill vote.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

The commotion started when First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the business of the house in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot on whether or not the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.

Recommended articles

Parliamentarians from both sides of the house were seen trading blows over the matter, which sent the whole house into chaos.

Watch videos of what ensued on the floor of the House on Monday below;

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

MPs kick out Dr. Bossman Asare, other EC officials from Parliament

Dr Bossman Asare

There's no hardship in Ghana under Nana Addo - Minister

Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister

Nana Addo wasted public funds - Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni