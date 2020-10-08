She said Ghanaians should be grateful for having her as the Chairperson of the Commission.

While filing her nomination form to contest the 2020 general elections, she said the NDP is so far satisfied with the work of the EC leading up to the elections.

“Actually, I’m not interested in what other parties are saying. What we are saying is that we’ve been lucky to have an Electoral Commissioner who sees a bigger picture, a broader picture for the whole country and we have systematically worked toward the program that they have given us. So, for me, I’m OK with what’s going on”.

The flagbearer of the NDP described her ability to file the form as “elating”.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

“We’re very happy that finally, we got everything together, we’ve presented it to the Electoral Commission”, she told journalists.

Asked if she was sure to perform better than 2016, Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings asked the journalist: “Were you here last four years? If you were, then you know the work the EC did to stop some of the parties from even entering this place, so, if you were here, then I don’t think you should have asked that question because we had two weeks,14 days, to do everything and start campaigning, so, that should tell you why it happened that way”.