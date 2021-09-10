There are the words of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs apologising to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to secure a parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.
We're sorry NPP didn't win any parliamentary seat in Oti Region – Chiefs beg Nana Addo
"It is sad that the [Oti] region could not secure even a seat for your party despite all that you have done for us. But I dare say that that is the beauty of democracy. We hope that being the astute politician that you are, you will understand the dynamics of elections."
The House of Chiefs said they were saddened despite the numerous development projects spearheaded by the NPP government in the newly created region.
According to the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Besemuna III, the region regrets that it couldn't secure a seat for the NPP.
Speaking at a durbar to welcome Nana Addo to the region, Nana Besemuna III said "We can only apologise and ask that you put this behind you and focus on your developmental agenda for the region."
