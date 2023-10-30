We’ve forgiven Adwoa Safo for her past mistakes – NPP’s General Secretary

Speaking on Accra based TV3, Mr. Kodua said the party is currently satisfied with Adwoa Safo.

“Yes, issues happened in the past and she came back to apologise to the party and now I can tell you that she is doing her work as Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya,” the NPP General Secretary said.

“So, so far as the party is concerned now, currently we are satisfied with what she is doing as a Member of Parliament for her constituency.”

Adwoa Safo had absented herself from Parliament for more than a year in 2021, prompting a parliamentary inquiry. Judgement is yet to be delivered by the Speaker after the Privileges Committee submitted its report in 2022.

The former Deputy Majority Leader apologised to the rank and file of the party over her absence, which provoked a lot of constituents, particularly members of the NPP, to demand her removal.

“I take this opportunity in the name of God to beg you all,” Ms Adwoa Safo said in Twi in a video broadcast posted on Facebook on Thursday, September 14.

“My regional executives, my constituency executives led by Chairman Bonsu, the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party, the General Secretary and the National Chairman and your executives, I beg you all.

“Supporters and sympathisers who love the party and love me and had great confidence in my constituency, I beg you all. Whatever has happened forgive me my sins.”