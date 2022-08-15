RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Anthony Joshua makes confession about Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch

'Lefties are a nightmare' - Joshua says he would have beaten Usyk if he was not a lefty.

British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua has made a revelation ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

The 32-year-old Joshua suffered a loss to Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September.

Joshua lost the IBO, IBF, WBA and WBO boxing heavyweight titles to Usyk after 12 rounds in London.

Ahead of the rematch this week, Joshua has revealed some of the adjustments to regain his titles.

fear for Anthony Joshua as Oleksandr Usyk adds weight ahead of rematch
Ahead of the rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Joshua explained the difficulties facing Usyk.

According to Joshua, the fight against Usyk would be much easier if he was orthodox and not a southpaw.

He said, "I need adjustments to deal with a southpaw because to me these lefties are a nightmare. I swear if Oleksandr wasn't a lefty I would have smoked him, 100%."

Anthony Joshua the 'comeback king' ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah
Joshua then explained that in the first fight his intention was not to hurt Usyk but rather engage in a boxing match.

He added, It sounds crazy, but I'm not going to lie - my objective was never to hurt him. My aim was to go the full 12 and prove I could box as well as he does.

"But I didn't work hard enough to prepare for a 12-round fight at that pace."

Anthony Joshua reveals why he sacked coaching crew for rematch against Usyk
Joshua after the first fight against Usyk changed trainers from Rob McCracken to renowned Mexican-American guru Robert Garcia.

The Watford born boxer insists that after a four month camp, he is ready for Usyk and with his adjustments will be three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua takes on Usyk in the rematch on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

