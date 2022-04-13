‘I couldn’t throw my right hand due to injury’ – Emmanuel Tagoe explains defeat

The 33-year-old was given a real beating by the American boxer, who romped to victory by unanimous decision.

Tagoe was the underdog going into last Saturday’s lightweight bout in San Antonio and he rarely made an impression against his opponent.

Garcia completely dominated the bout and knocked down the Ghanaian twice en route to securing a convincing win.

On his return to Ghana on Tuesday, the boxer who is popularly known as Game Boy said he sustained an injury prior to the fight.

He explained that the injury prevented him from throwing his right hand and that affected him during the fight.

"Those who really know me could see that I didn't throw my right hand despite being the hand which I usually throw in bouts.

“I had a shoulder injury in training the more reason I was unable to throw my right hand," he said, as quoted by Primenewsghana.