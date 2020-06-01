The 29-year-old is currently involved in a legal tussle, as she seeks to overturn a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

This came after CAS ruled to allow the IAAF prescribe hormone-suppressing drugs for women with disorder of sex development (DSD) competing in athletic events from 400m to 1500m.

While Semenya has filed appeal at the Swiss Federal Supreme Court to overturn the decision, she insists she will stick to the 200m race no matter the verdict of her appeal.

The South African athlete has, however, refused to take the hormone-suppressing drugs, insisting she doesn’t care what the decision-makers say or do.

"That's decided; we'll stick to 200m no matter what," Semenya told Athletics South Africa (ASA),” Semenya said, as quoted by News24wire.

"We don't care about any other decision-making. We will do what we can control now, which is the 200m. That's the race we're going to focus on the entire season and we do not care about any other stuff. Two hundred it is."

In March, Semenya ran impressive 200m times of 23.80 and a personal best 23.49 at the Gauteng North Championships.

Despite starting her career as a 200m sprinter, she quickly developed to become one of the best 800m runners of all time.

She is a two-time Olympic 800m gold medallist, and also won the 800m race at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

Semenya believes she can achieve more in her career, insisting "I call myself 'supernatural', so I can do anything that I want.”