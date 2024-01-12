Abedi Pele is the greatest Ghanaian player of all time – Kwasi Nyantakyi

Mr Nyantakyi speaking in an interview said the former Real Tamale United (RTU) attacker remains his greatest Ghanaian player of all time.

"Abedi Pele was just brilliant and the likes of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Sulley Muntari will all agree," he told Accra-based Starr FM.

"I used to read about him in the papers and one day, I heard he was coming to play a game in Tamale and travelled miles away to watch and he left an indelible ink in my mind.

"Abedi Pele was just a superb player," he added.

Pele, who is an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner in 1982 is regarded as one of the best players to have ever played for the senior national team and to have emerged from Africa.