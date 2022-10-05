AC Milan players slay in jackets made by Virgil Abloh’s Off-White label

Off-White was founded by Ghanaian-American designer and entrepreneur, Virgil Abloh, who passed away at age 41 in November 2021.

Despite his death, though, his fashion label continues to thrive by collaborating with some of the biggest brands across the globe.

AC Milan’s partnership with Off-White will see the label provide clothing for the club’s men's and women's teams off the pitch.

Ahead of the club’s Champions League game against Chelsea on Wednesday, its players were spotted in their customised jackets as they boarded the aeroplane.

The jackets had Virgil Abloh’s name boldly written on the back, as well as the label’s name on top.

The chief revenue officer of AC Milan, Casper Stylsvig, believes the partnership will help the club to engage with the younger generation.

"The new journey is a further testament to AC Milan’s ability to engage with younger generations through the convergence of football with other sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will be aiming to maintain their position as Group E leaders when they face Chelsea on Wednesday.