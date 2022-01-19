‘Nigeria stands out’ – Asamoah Gyan tips Super Eagles to win AFCON

Their performance has led to some quarters installing them as favourites for the tournament and Gyan readily agrees.

“As of today, Nigeria stands out as the team that has the will to conquer all opposition going by what has happened in the matches so far,” the former Ghana captain said.

“Every other potential winner of the tournament seems to be playing with too much caution, and this explains why most of the matches have not been impressive.

“But when you look at Nigeria, they showed the character of a potential champion, considering the way they dominated Egypt all through the 90 minutes.”

Nigeria are three-time winners of the AFCON, having been champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

However, the Super Eagles have struggled to assert themselves on the continent in recent years due to administrative issues.