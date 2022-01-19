The Super Eagles have been in imperious form, having beaten Egypt in their opening group game before thrashing Sudan.
‘Nigeria stands out’ – Asamoah Gyan tips Super Eagles to win AFCON
Asamoah Gyan believes Nigeria have been the most impressive team at the 2021 AFCON and have what it takes to win the tournament.
Their performance has led to some quarters installing them as favourites for the tournament and Gyan readily agrees.
“As of today, Nigeria stands out as the team that has the will to conquer all opposition going by what has happened in the matches so far,” the former Ghana captain said.
“Every other potential winner of the tournament seems to be playing with too much caution, and this explains why most of the matches have not been impressive.
“But when you look at Nigeria, they showed the character of a potential champion, considering the way they dominated Egypt all through the 90 minutes.”
Nigeria are three-time winners of the AFCON, having been champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013.
However, the Super Eagles have struggled to assert themselves on the continent in recent years due to administrative issues.
The team’s preparation for the 2021 AFCON was shrouded in confusion but they’ve so far managed to hold their own in Cameroon.
