AFCON 2021: Aubameyang returns to Arsenal after being diagnosed with heart lesions

Aubameyang’s international teammate Mario Lemina will also return to his club OGC Nice for medical checks.

"The Gabonese Football Federation has decided to put the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina at the disposal of their clubs to continue the in-depth examinations,” a statement from the Gabonese FA said.

Aubameyang and Lemina both returned positive COVID-19 tests on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The pair subsequently missed their country’s opening Group C game against Comoros but were expected to feature against Ghana after recovering from Coronavirus.

However, Gabon coach Patrice Neveu left the duo out of the team that faced the Black Stars, with the game ending 1-1.

Pulse Ghana

With the Panthers set to face Morocco in their final group game, Aubameyang and Lemina will both miss out again after being sent back to their clubs.

“Since yesterday, the decision was taken to send them home to their club,” Neveu said, as quoted by Goal.

“We can’t judge it here [in Cameroon], we can’t assess the pathology of Covid here. It’s important that Mario returns to Nice and Pierre returns to Arsenal,” he added. “It’s a decision that we’ve taken among ourselves.”