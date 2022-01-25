AFCON 2021: Stampede at Olembe Stadium claims 8 lives, 50 more injured

Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar were enough to secure victory for the hosts, while Youssouf M'Changam scored Comoros’ consolation.

In the aftermath of the game, though, it emerged that there was a stampede as fans rushed to enter the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

CNN reports that at least eight people have died as a result of the stampede, with over 50 more sustaining injuries.

Meanwhile, CAF has confirmed the incident, insisting it is currently investigating what led to the stampede.

In a statement, the continental football governing body said its General Secretary has visited the victims at the hospital.

“CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022,” the statement said.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

“Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaoundé.”