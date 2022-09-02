My biggest money came from Sammy Kuffour’s transfer – Alhaji Grusah

The central defender spent two years with Torino, with Bayern Munich signing him in the summer of 2023.

Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview, Alhaji Grusah, who is the owner and bankroller of King Faisal, said his biggest sale remains Kuffour’s move to Torino.

“Italian 1991, Sammy Kuffuor [was my biggest sale], he was going to Torino. For Mallam Yahaya and Edu couldn’t get to his level, they were sold for $60,000 but it wasn’t only my money, there was an agency, African Football Agency who also benefited,” Alhaji Grusah said.

Kuffour played for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

He was also part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.