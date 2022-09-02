RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

My biggest money came from Sammy Kuffour’s transfer – Alhaji Grusah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Football administrator Alhaji Karim Grusah says the transfer fee of Samuel Osei Kuffour remains the biggest he has received from player sales.

My biggest money came from Sammy Kuffour’s transfer – Alhaji Grusah
My biggest money came from Sammy Kuffour’s transfer – Alhaji Grusah

Kuffour was on the books of Ghana Premier League club King Faisal as a teenager before securing a dream move to Italian side Torino in 1991.

Recommended articles

The central defender spent two years with Torino, with Bayern Munich signing him in the summer of 2023.

Samuel Osei Kuffour against Italy in 2006
Samuel Osei Kuffour against Italy in 2006 Pulse Ghana

Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview, Alhaji Grusah, who is the owner and bankroller of King Faisal, said his biggest sale remains Kuffour’s move to Torino.

“Italian 1991, Sammy Kuffuor [was my biggest sale], he was going to Torino. For Mallam Yahaya and Edu couldn’t get to his level, they were sold for $60,000 but it wasn’t only my money, there was an agency, African Football Agency who also benefited,” Alhaji Grusah said.

Kuffour played for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

Alhaji Grusah
Alhaji Grusah Pulse Ghana

He was also part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

The ex-centre-back also enjoyed a glamorous career with German giants Bayern, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League in 2001.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Giant billboard showing Andre Ayew's photo mounted in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Giant billboard showing Andre Ayew's photo mounted in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga