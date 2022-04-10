Asamoah Gyan is an old man but Ghana has to take him to the World Cup – Kennedy Agyapong

He said though the striker lacks his former sharpness, his inclusion in the team can help the Black Stars progress in the World Cup.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has advocated for the inclusion of former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan in the 2022 World Cup squad.
Speaking in an interview on Accra based Happy FM, the vociferous lawmaker said Ghana will need Gyan’s experience at the Mundial.
“He is an old man, he is an old man… but he can motivate the team”, he said.
“His presence alone will make a difference, so when they are going and they send old players along to motivate them, it can be a gamechanger.”
“So the role of old players like Asamoah Gyan cannot be discounted, they must be sent to boost the morale of the young ones. But form what I saw from the games against Nigeria, we can go far,” he added.
The Black Stars defeated Nigeria over two-legs late last month after they secured a one-all draw in Abuja to qualify ahead of the Super Eagles for the World Cup.
They have been drawn against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the World Cup which will be held in Qatar.
