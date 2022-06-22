Asante Kotoko: Die-hard fan tattoos porcupine on his body

Football fans across the world are known to be attached to their clubs and are usually likely to get an item that identifies with their teams.

Although tattoos are not that rampant in Ghana, as they’re often done by celebrities, Wiafe has gone on to immortalise Kotoko’s symbol on his arm.

Kotoko sealed their place in Africa after winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with three matches to spare.

The Porcupine Warriors won their 25th topflight crown a fortnight ago when they drew 1-1 with regional rivals Ashanti Gold in Obuasi.

The Kumasi-based side, however, had their crowning moment in front of their home fans following a 3-0 thrashing of Elmina Sharks.

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Andre Ayew has wished Asante Kotoko well in their CAF Champions League campaign next season.

The Al Sadd winger said he is solidly behind the Porcupine Warriors and will be backing them with prayers to conquer Africa.

Ayew said this in a speech after receiving the highest award at the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball awards last Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel.

"Kotoko won the league, congratulations to them. We know how big of a team they are in Ghana. We will be behind and pray for them to do something great in Africa,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I think we can see the progress. I watch the league, especially Hearts and Kotoko matches. I watch a lot of their games when I'm not playing, and I think the league is improving. I think the level of the players is also improving.