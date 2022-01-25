Amoako is expected to join the Scandinavian club on an initial loan of 7 months with an option to sign permanently at the end of the season.
Asante Kotoko youngster Joseph Amoako joins Swedish club Helsinborgs
Highly-rated Kumasi Asante Kotoko attacker, Joseph Amoako is set to join Swedish top-flight club Helsinborgs for the 2022 season.
That’s right, just right. All papers are signed, but it is of course a process with the Swedish Migration Board, so before it is a full hundred we will not go out and present him. But everything is so clear that we are working to get him here as quickly as possible”, sports director Andreas Granqvist in an interview.
The deal is a one-year loan with a call option and Granqvist is pleased to welcome the 19-year-old to Helsingborg.
“An insanely fast player who is very good at beating his opponent one on one, and two good feet. It is an exciting young talent from Ghana”, says the sports director.
Joseph Amoako will be Helsingborgs IF’s fifth new acquisition before the season.
