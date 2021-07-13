Photos: Baba Rahman rejoins Chelsea for preseason training

Rahman spent half of last season with Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki, who he helped to win the Greek Cup.

The 26-year-old has, however, returned to his parent club and will aim to impress Thomas Tuchel this time around.

The Ghanaian defender was on a promising career path when he joined Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015 for a fee of £23 million.

However, after struggling for game time, Rahman was loaned out to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season after the arrival of Antonio Conte.

A series of niggling injuries prevented him from playing consistently and he has managed less than 40 club matches in the last 24 months.

The former Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko defender is, however, back to full fitness, having joined Chelsea for preseason training.

Earlier this month, Rahman disclosed that he didn’t get along with the Italian coach Antonio Conte during his time as Blues boss.

“I left Chelsea because I didn’t get on well with Conte. When he arrived I had a first meeting with him before the season ended. He told me how he wanted to play and how I can be in the team if I decide to stay,” he told Joy Sports.

“So I said okay that’s fine. When we went on vacation and came back, he was at the Euros so we started the pre-season and then he came to join us. And during the pre-season I didn’t like the way he was reacting toward me.