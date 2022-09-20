Lewandowski: It's easier to win the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona than at Bayern Munich

Lewandowski was the clear favourite in 2020 before France football made the decision cancel the edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he lost out on the following edition to Lionel Messi the following year, after Argentina won the Copa America in 2021.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer and has made a quite a brilliant start to life with the Blaugrana, scoring 11 goals in eight games for the Catalans.

Speaking over the weekend, the 34-year-old has now re-iterated the primary reason why he made the switch to Spain, with his sights once again set on the Ballon d'Or trophy.

'I didn't expect the Barca fans to start singing for me at the Camp Nou so quickly. It makes me feel like I've been here for a long time. ' he was quoted to have said via Marca.

'Barcelona is the team where the most players have won the Ballon d'Or. I think the path is shorter from Barca than from Bayern.' he added.

French striker Karim Benzema remains the outright favourite for this year's award, after his stunning campaign with Real Madrid last term.

The 34-year-old France international was colossal for the Los Blancos helping them to a record 35th La Liga title and a record 14th UEFA Champions League title and topping the goalscoring charts in both competitions.

When is the date for the 2022 Ballon d'Or?

The 66th edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award is set to take place earlier than usual due to a change in format from this year on.

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will take place on October 17, 2022 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The time of the ceremony is yet to be announced.