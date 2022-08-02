Bassey's Ajax ban signs asking players for shirts in their stadium

According to reports from the Netherlands, the club decided after an increasing number of signs were noticed at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Imago

Most of the signs asking for players' shirts during matches at the Johan Arena are held by children.

Another reason for the ban is that the club believes players are no longer able to keep up with the demands from the fans.

This has often led to criticisms and players assumed to be arrogant after walking past fans without giving out their shirts.

The club also added that the cardboard used to make these signs are a fire risk and hazard.

Ajax collected several of these signs during the Super Cup defeat at the Arena against rivals PSV on Saturday.

Ajax

The Eredivisie champions went on to lose the Super Cup 5-3 with Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, making his official debut for the club.