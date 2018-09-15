Black Starlets face Nigeria in WAFU Zone B final

news

The Black Starlets will clash in an epic final against rampant Nigeria in a place for the only slot to participate in the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup in Tanzania.

The two nations started the tournament slowly but they have warmed themselves into the contest.

Ghana drew goalless against hosts Niger in their opening tie of the competition, but they managed to beat Togo to book a place in the knockout stage, before dismissing Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.

Nigeria on the other hand were stunned 3-2 in their opener by Burkina Faso, yet they thrashed Ivory Coast 5-1 to top the group B.

Before the edged out host Niger in the second semi-finals to set a date with Ghana in the final.

The game will be played at 4:30 Ghanaian time.

Coach Karim Zito the head coach of the Black Starlets has been adviced by former Ghana international Awudu Issaka to enter into a short period of fasting with his team before entering into the game.

The game will be played at 35,000 seater Stade Général Seyni Kountché, Niamey.