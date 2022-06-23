Abedi Pele 3rd on Kwabena Agyapong’s list of Ghana’s greatest footballers of all time

Known as the dribbling magician in his prime, Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978. The 65-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.

Razak also won the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977 and went on to play for the New York Cosmos of the NASL, alongside former World Cup winners Franz Beckenbauer and Carlos Alberto.

Meanwhile, three-time Africa Footballer of the year winner Abedi Pele is one of Ghana’s most decorated sportsmen and remains the only footballer from the country to have won the AFCON and the UEFA Champions League.

Asked about his all-time best Ghanaian players on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, Kwabena Agyapong said: "I think Mohammed Polo [is the all-time best]. I saw him early when he was a kid. In 1973 and 74, Polo was something else...Polo was great."

On whether he would put Polo ahead of Abedi Pele, the former NPP General Secretary replied: "I would think so. Even Abdul Razak ahead of Abedi. The golden boy, Abdul Razak."

He further explained: “The 70s Razak, mid-75 Ghana against Morocco World Cup qualifiers, he was young...Those were the days. He was an offensive midfielder. He was a great player…he was a prolific goal-getter even from midfield.

“He went to New Cosmos with Pele and the rest. He was that good. And I remember Kotoko went to Feyenoord in Holland, we lost 3-0 and the coach said that number 10 (Abdul Razak) can fit into any team in the World. He was that good."