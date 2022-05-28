Proud Mother: Afena-Gyan presents Europa Conference League winners’ medal to mum

Jose Mourinho’s side recorded a 1-0 win in the final to lift the maiden edition of the Europa Conference League at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

A 32nd-minute goal from Nicolo Zaniolo was enough to down the Dutch side and secure Roma’s first European title.

Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute, but his side’s triumph saw him achieve a number of firsts in his career.

The teenage forward is the first Ghanaian to win the Europa Conference League and also now the youngest Ghanaian player to win a European title, having done so at the age of 19.

Afena-Gyan arrived in Ghana on Friday ahead of his country’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Roma striker was met at the Kotoka International Airport by his mother, to whom he immediately presented his Europa Conference League medal.

The 19-year-old shares a very strong bond with his mum, Juliet Adubea, and has always cited her support in his rise.

When he made his first-team debut for Roma in September 2021, Afena-Gyan expressed his appreciation to his mother for her constant support.

“I thank everyone, I dedicate my debut to everyone who supported me and is still supporting me,” he said in an emotional post-match interview.

“I thank the club and everyone in Rome. My mum who’s in Ghana… Mum, I love you. I love my agent, thanks to my club, the players and everyone.”