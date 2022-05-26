Otto Addo’s side is paired in the same group with the aforementioned teams and Angola in the qualifiers for the tournament, which will be hosted by the Ivory Coast next year.
Andre Ayew returns as Otto Addo names Ghana squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Ghana skipper Andre Ayew is among the returnees following the release of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic (CAR).
On Thursday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced a 33-man squad for the two qualifying matches in June.
The squad includes captain Andre Ayew, who missed Ghana’s two-legged World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March due to suspension.
Mubarak Wakaso, Abdul Baba Rahman, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Benjamin Tetteh have also returned to the squad.
Meanwhile, there are two players from the Ghana Premier League in the squad; namely, Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Bechem United’s Augustine Okrah.
England-born Antione Semenyo has also earned a debut call-up, with the usual suspects Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Richard Ofori and Daniel Amartey also included.
The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, before taking on CAR four days later.
Addo’s side will then turn their attention to a four-nation tournament, dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.
The tournament will be hosted by Japan from Friday, June 10, 2022, to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
See Ghana’s full squad below:
