Ghana will win the World Cup one day – Kofi Kyereh

Kyereh, who recently joined Bundesliga side Freiburg and has a goal and an assist in as many games this season, is of the view that the Black Stars will win the World Cup one day.

“Yes! Ghana will receive the World Cup trophy one day,” the midfielder told GQ in an exclusive interview.

“I anticipate a fun tournament. And I expect us to represent our country to the best of our abilities, demonstrating to the world that we can compete with anyone.”

Kyereh also named Brazilian legend Ronaldinho as his favourite player of all time, saying: “Ronaldinho. The joy and energy he brought to the game makes me love to watch football.”

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars are a tournament team and are, therefore, ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brazil last Friday, before recovering to beat Nicaragua 1-0 in their friendlies in September.

Having observed how his side played in both matches, the Ghana coach believes his team is ready for the World Cup.

"I'm ready (for World Cup), everybody is ready,” Otto Addo in his post-match press conference after the Nicaragua game.

"We qualified that's why we deserve to be there and we’ll give everything. In times past, Ghana has proven that we are a tournament team. And I know we have to improve, but I’m looking forward to the tournament.”