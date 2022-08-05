The 20-year-old was recently announced as one of five foreign-born players who have switched nationalities to play for Ghana.
It's easier to play for Ghana than Germany – Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer
Hamburg striker Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has admitted that it is easier to become a Ghana international than to represent Germany.
Konigsdorffer was born in Berlin and has lived all his life in Germany, even featuring for their U-21 team.
Having now chosen to represent Ghana at senior level, the forward insists he cannot wait to wear the Black Stars shirt.
“I would be willing to play for Ghana. I already met with Otto Addo last December, when he was not yet a national coach,” Konigsdorffer told Bild.
“Since then, we have been in close contact. I’m already taking care of the Ghanaian passport. I would be happy if I could be part of the next international matches in September.
“My father is from Ghana, he would be very proud of me if I could play for his fatherland now. Besides, it’s probably easier to become a senior international there.”
Konigsdorffer has already scored twice this season for Hamburg in the DFB Pokal and could be in contention for a place in Ghana’s squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Black Stars find themselves in a very tough group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.
