It’s easier to play for Ghana than Germany – Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Konigsdorffer was born in Berlin and has lived all his life in Germany, even featuring for their U-21 team.

Having now chosen to represent Ghana at senior level, the forward insists he cannot wait to wear the Black Stars shirt.

“I would be willing to play for Ghana. I already met with Otto Addo last December, when he was not yet a national coach,” Konigsdorffer told Bild.

“Since then, we have been in close contact. I’m already taking care of the Ghanaian passport. I would be happy if I could be part of the next international matches in September.

“My father is from Ghana, he would be very proud of me if I could play for his fatherland now. Besides, it’s probably easier to become a senior international there.”

Konigsdorffer has already scored twice this season for Hamburg in the DFB Pokal and could be in contention for a place in Ghana’s squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.