Joseph Paintsil should’ve played Japan, Chile friendlies – Otto Addo

The 24-year-old has been a member of the Black Stars for some time now and was one of the bright lights from the team’s poor showing at AFCON 2021.

The Genk star was also part of the team that got the better of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while also featuring in the AFCON 2023 qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

However, Paintsil was one of many players who missed Ghana’s trip to Japan to face the Blue Samurai and Chile in the Kirin Cup in July.

Explaining his decision to drop Paintsil, who has scored four goals and provided two assists this season, Addo said the winger should’ve played against Japan and Chile.

He noted that although the 24-year-old is doing very well, he currently sees other players ahead of him in the pecking order.

“He was very close to making the squad, but we have to make some tough decisions,” the Ghana coach said during a press conference ahead of the game against Brazil.

“The decisions are now even tougher now with the new players joining in. Joseph is doing well but I feel it would’ve been good for him to play the Japan and Chile matches to show more of him but he had some problems and decided to leave the team, which I understand.

”But for me, I can only judge what I see, and at the moment I see others ahead of him.”