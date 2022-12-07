I have difficulty with putting pressure on young players – Otto Addo

Otto said this when he addressed the media after Ghana’s elimination from the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup last Friday.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group H after losing their must-win game 2-0 against Uruguay, thanks to a double from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Addo confirmed he’ll be stepping down from his post as head coach after Ghana’s exit and wished the next coach well.

“When a new coach comes, I’ll expect that he is given the chance to develop and to allow the team to grow,” he said, as quoted by Graphic Sports.

“Sometimes, it takes losses to grow and the best sportsmen have learned to turn their failures into success stories.

“I have difficulties in putting pressure on young players. Everyone knows that we have a good team that, hopefully, if we continue developing would get better. But we should not expect anything today because development is a process and takes time.”

Meanwhile, Addo, who is also an assistant coach at German club Borussia Dortmund, said he might return to the Black Stars top job in future.