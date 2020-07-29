Andre Ayew gave Swansea City a 1-0 first-leg advantage over the weekend, but the Swans couldn’t hold on to the first leg win as they lost 3-1 in the second leg to exit 3-2 on aggregate.

Brentford have therefore booked a place in the final to be played at Wembley

Ollie Watkins' composed finish in the 11th minute levelled the semi-final on aggregate, and a header from Emiliano Marcondes put the Bees ahead in the tie four minutes later.

Bryan Mbeumo volleyed in a cross from Rico Henry in the first minute of the second half to make it 3-0 on the night and give Brentford a two-goal cushion.

Rhian Brewster dragged Swansea back into the contest with 12 minutes remaining, capitalising on a poor clearance from Pontus Jansson and chipping home goalkeeper David Raya, but the visitors were unable to find a second goal which would have forced extra-time.

Victory meant the Bees signed off at Griffin Park, their home of 116 years, in style before their move to a new stadium this summer.

The west Londoners, who are looking to end their 73-year exile from the top flight, will face either Cardiff City or neighbours Fulham at Wembley on Tuesday, 4 August.