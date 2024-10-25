CAF Awards 2024: Full list of nominations, when and where it will be hosted

The CAF Awards 2024 covers the period between January 2024 and October 2024.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially announced the nominees for the men’s categories yesterday and football fans on the continent are eagerly waiting to see who wins what on the day.
The 2024 African Player of the Year Awards will take place on December 16, 2024, in the picturesque city of Marrakech, Morocco, according to an official confirmation from the CAF.
Morocco will host the renowned event for the third time in a row.
"The CAF Awards 2024 will be hosted in the tourist city of Marrakech, Morocco, on 16 December 2024," CAF announced in a statement.
Although the precise time of the event has not yet been announced, CAF promised supporters that further information will be available shortly.
Full list of nominees:
Player of the Year
Amine Gouiri (Algeria / Rennes)
Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso / Bayer Leverkusen)
Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)
Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo / Olympique Marseille)
Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)
Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco / Al Ain)
Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)
William Troost Ekong (Nigeria / Al Kholood)
Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)
Goalkeeper of the Year
Oussama Benbot (Algeria / USM Alger)
Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United)
Yahia Fofana (Cote d'Ivoire / Angers SCO)
Lionel Mpasi (DR Congo / Rodez AF)
Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)
Djigui Diarra (Mali / Young Africans)
Munir El Kajoui (Morocco / RS Berkane)
Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria / Chippa United)
Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)
Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)
Inter-club Player of the Year
Oussama Benbot (Algeria / USM Alger)
Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso / RS Berkane)
Ahmed Sayed 'Zizo' (Egypt / Zamalek)
Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)
Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)
Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana / Dreams FC)
John Antwi (Ghana / Dreams FC)
Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)
Yassine Merriah (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)
Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)
Coach of the Year
Pedro Goncalves (Angola)
Brama Traore (Burkina Faso)
Emerse Fae (Cote d'Ivoire)
Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)
Jose Gomes (Zamalek)
Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)
Chiquinho Conde (Mozambique)
Hugo Broos (South Africa)
Florent Ibenge (Al Hilal)
Kwesi Appiah (Sudan)
Young Player of the Year
Carlos Baleba (Cameroon / Brighton & Hove Albion)
Karim Konate (Cote d'Ivoire / Salzburg)
Oumar Diakite (Cote d'Ivoire / Reims)
Yankuba Minteh (Gambia / Brighton & Hove Albion)
Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana / Dreams FC / Barcelona)
Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco / Leicester City)
Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco / AS Monaco)
El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal / Slavia Prague)
Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)
Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)
Club of the Year
Petro Atletico (Angola)
TP Mazembe (DR Congo)
Al Ahly (Egypt)
Zamalek (Egypt)
Dreams FC (Ghana)
RS Berkane (Morocco)
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Simba (Tanzania)
Young Africans (Tanzania)
Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)
National Team of the Year
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cote d'Ivoire
DR Congo
Morocco
Mozambique
Nigeria
South Africa
Sudan
Uganda