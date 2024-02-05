Check out the profiles of the local coaches who have applied for the Black Stars job

The GFA subsequently announced a 5-member committee to oversee the hiring of a new coach for the Black Stars before March.

Some notable names have been linked to the role, however, German coach Jurgen Kohler and former Black Stars coach Goran Stevanovic are some of the high-profile names that have actually applied.

Two local coaches and former players of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu and Michael Osei have also applied for the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out their profiles and how they fit for the role:

Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu is a Ghanaian football coach and former player known for his significant contributions to Ghanaian football both on and off the field.

As a player, Konadu was a forward who represented the Ghana national team and played for several clubs, including Asante Kotoko in Ghana and teams abroad.

Transitioning into coaching, Konadu has had a notable career. He has been involved with the Ghana national teams at various levels, including serving as the head coach for the Ghana U23 national team and as an assistant coach for the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Konadu was part of the coaching staff for the Black Stars during periods of significant achievement, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Konadu has also had stints as the head coach of Ghana Premier League clubs, including Asante Kotoko, where he enjoyed considerable success. His coaching style is praised for its focus on discipline, tactical awareness, and the development of young talents.

He is the current coach of Ghanaian Premier League side Nsoatreman FC.

Michael Osei

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Osei is another respected figure in Ghanaian football, with a rich history as both a player and a coach. As a player, Osei had a successful career in midfield, playing for several clubs in Ghana and abroad, including stints in Germany.

Transitioning to coaching after his playing days, Osei has made a name for himself in the Ghanaian football coaching scene. He has served in various capacities, including assistant coach roles and head coach positions. Notably, Osei has worked with Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's most prestigious football clubs, where he has been credited with developing the team's playing style and nurturing young talent.

In an interview in Accra confirming his application for the job, he said: "Yes, I have applied for the job because I believe that with everything I've learnt, I am capable of coaching the squad.

ece-auto-gen

"Looking at the team, there are a number of young players like Majeed Ashimeru, Enerst Nuamah, Osman Bukari, and many of the current players who I have coached at the U23 level alongside coach Ibrahim Tanko.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Osei's coaching philosophy emphasizes hard work, discipline, and a strong team ethic. He is known for his ability to motivate players and his tactical flexibility, adapting his strategies to the strengths and weaknesses of his team and opponents.