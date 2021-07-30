Never compare current Ghana strikers to Asamoah Gyan – Christian Atsu

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer, having netted 51 international goals in a career that spanned over a decade and a half.

However, the 35-year-old forward hasn’t played for the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"You may talk about goal scoring, you know, it's very important, but you will not have someone like Asamoah Gyan, possible," Atsu told 3Sports.

"So we should just focus on what we have- the strikers we have now. We should focus on them and try to encourage them because they are young players.

“But no one should compare the strikers we have now to Asamoah Gyan, because this is wrong."

Earlier in July, Atsu completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Raed on a free transfer after departing Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old’s move to Asia ends his decade-long spell in Europe, which saw him play in Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Spain.

The winger made a big move from Porto to Chelsea in 2013 but struggled to nail down a place in the team.

Atsu was subsequently sent out on loan to Vitesse, Everton, Malaga and Bournemouth, before finally joining Newcastle United in a permanent deal.