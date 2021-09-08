Cristiano Ronaldo shows up for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini

Ronaldo was with the Red Devils for six years, where he won multiple Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and his first Ballon d’Or.

He, however, parted ways with the Red Devils in the summer of 2009, joining Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of £80 million.

Having returned to Manchester United, the 36-year-old is preparing to make his second debut for the club.

Ronaldo participated in his first training on Wednesday after arriving at Carrington in his a £170,000 Lamborghini.

He was captured waving at the cameras as he drove into the training ground with smiles all over his face.

Ronaldo is expected to make his Manchester United debut on Saturday, when the Reds face Newcastle United at St. James Park.

“I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course I'm so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I'm really glad and looking forward to start my first game,” Ronaldo said after rejoining the club.

“It's the best decision that I have made. It's a new chapter, I'm so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things.

“As I say before, I'm there in Manchester to help the team achieve results and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants. So I'm available for everything.”