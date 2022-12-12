Daniel Amartey meets Alpha Hour pastor Elvis Agyemang; gifts him jersey

Amartey was ever-present in the team, starting all three group matches against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay as the Black Stars failed to progress to the knockout round.

Having returned to Ghana after the team’s elimination from the tournament, Amartey visited Pastor Elvis Agyemang at his home.

The 27-year-old gifted the man of God – who leads the popular Alpha Hour prayers which is streamed on social media – a jersey.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang also doubles as the founder and leader of the Grace Mountain Ministries in Accra.

Meanwhile, Amartey believes Andre Ayew’s first-half penalty miss against Uruguay was the turning point in that game.

"I just told my teammates that we need a goal now but they need a goal now so we have to defend for ourselves so that if we can't go, they don't go," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Asked if it was important to deny Uruguay a last 16 place, Amartey replied: "For me, yes. It was tough because you can see their centre back, everybody comes (forward).

"Uruguay needed one goal to go through and you can see we defend four against five or three against two but we managed to defend."