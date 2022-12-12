ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Daniel Amartey meets Alpha Hour pastor Elvis Agyemang; gifts him jersey

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has gifted a customised jersey to the convener of the Alpha Hour prayer vigil, Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

Daniel Amartey meets Alpha Hour pastor Elvis Agyemang; gifts him jersey
Daniel Amartey meets Alpha Hour pastor Elvis Agyemang; gifts him jersey

The Leicester City rearguard was part of the Ghana side that participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Amartey was ever-present in the team, starting all three group matches against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay as the Black Stars failed to progress to the knockout round.

Having returned to Ghana after the team’s elimination from the tournament, Amartey visited Pastor Elvis Agyemang at his home.

The 27-year-old gifted the man of God – who leads the popular Alpha Hour prayers which is streamed on social media – a jersey.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang also doubles as the founder and leader of the Grace Mountain Ministries in Accra.

Meanwhile, Amartey believes Andre Ayew’s first-half penalty miss against Uruguay was the turning point in that game.

"I just told my teammates that we need a goal now but they need a goal now so we have to defend for ourselves so that if we can't go, they don't go," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Asked if it was important to deny Uruguay a last 16 place, Amartey replied: "For me, yes. It was tough because you can see their centre back, everybody comes (forward).

"Uruguay needed one goal to go through and you can see we defend four against five or three against two but we managed to defend."

"It's football, it happens. If we score that penalty I think we kill them but we miss the penalty and you can see the game changed," he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Samuel Boadu appointed Black Satellites coach, Fatau Dauda made goalkeepers coach

    Samuel Boadu appointed Black Satellites coach, Fatau Dauda made goalkeepers coach

  • Daniel Amartey meets Alpha Hour pastor Elvis Agyemang; gifts him jersey

    Daniel Amartey meets Alpha Hour pastor Elvis Agyemang; gifts him jersey

  • Meet Al Hilm, the match ball for the semifinals and final of the World Cup

    QATAR 2022: FIFA introduce new match balls for the semifinals and final

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wayne Rooney reacts to Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo mocking Harry Maguire

‘It’s crazy!’ – Rooney reacts to Ghanaian MP mocking Harry Maguire

Angry Samuel Eto’o kicks Algerian YouTuber in the face at 2022 World Cup

Video: Angry Samuel Eto’o kicks Algerian YouTuber in the face at 2022 World Cup

Ronaldo has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Armed robbers attacked Raheem Sterling's UK home before World Cup win against Senegal
QATAR 2022

Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal