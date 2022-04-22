Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt auctioned for £4 million

Maradona died in November 2020 at the age of 60 but his controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal remains one of football’s debated topics.

The former Argentina captain scored twice in the semi-final of the 1986 World Cup as his country eliminated England.

His first strike came under controversial circumstances after he used his hand to prod the ball into the net on the blind side of the referee.

Maradona’s second goal, however, encapsulated his elegance and magic, as he dribbled from his own area through a sea of English bodies, before rounding the goalkeeper to score.

Argentina went on to win the World Cup that year following victory against Germany in the final of the tournament.

In the aftermath of that semi-final game, Maradona exchanged the shirt with England player Steve Hodge.

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt was put on public display on Wednesday in London, with an opening bid of £4 million made during the auction.

The amount has, therefore, smashed the previous record for the most expensive shirt, which was set by Pele’s 1970 World Cup shirt.