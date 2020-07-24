Ms. Evelyn Nsiah Asare has worked with several multinational companies across the country. She has vast experience in the football fraternity, telecommunications, logistics and supply chain management, and has taught at several institutions, the latest being the Sunyani Technical University.

After an incredible service as a management member of Hasaacas Ladies, leadership of the brand Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club has settled on Ms. Evelyn Nsiah Asare as the new Chief Executive Officer.

By this appointment it is worth commending the Board, the President, and Executive Leadership especially, Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Arbuah for the hard work during this hard search period.

Speaking about her appointment, Samuel Arbuah the Chief Executive Officer of Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club opined that – “Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies FC has huge potential to chalk major successes off the field looking at the unprecedented achievements since its establishment in 2003.

“It’s also expected that several other people who have contributed immensely to the cause of the club in the winning of its 4 national championship trophies be applauded.

“This is a new chapter of the club’s seemingly impressive run and everyone is expected to assist in ensuring Ms. Evelyn Nsiah Asare’s administration succeeds”.

Credit: Hasaacas Communications