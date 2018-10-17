Fabregas enters into Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest player to register 100 PL assists

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The Chelsea midfielder brought up his ton on December 31, 2016, setting up Willian in a 4-2 win over Stoke.

‘I’m not the fastest, I’m not the strongest, I’m not the most flexible, I don’t jump high,’ Fabregas told GWR after receiving the honour.

“But to achieve this record in my career is one of the proudest things in my job, because it is my job and I did it well.”

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

It took Fabregas 293 matches to achieve 100 assists, 74 matches sooner than second-place Ryan Giggs who needed 367 appearances.

The landmark assist came on 31 December 2016 when the Spaniard helped his Chelsea teammate Willian to score their side’s second goal in a 4-2 win over Stoke at Stamford Bridge. That pass from Fabregas set up a resounding win for Blues over Stoke City.

On the football pitch, Fabregas has carved out a career at being one of the best around in picking out a key pass. The Blues midfielder had also appeared alongside regular team captain and former England and Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp as the joint holder of ‘The most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair’ with 15 successful passes.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

Fabregas also holds the record for most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair - hitting 15 with Jamie Redknapp on Sky 1's 'A League of their Own' in 2017.