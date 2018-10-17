Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Fabregas enters into Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest player to register 100 PL assists

Cesc Fabregas has earned a Guinness World Record for becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League assists.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fabregas enters into Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest player to register 100 PL assists play

Fabregas enters into Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest player to register 100 PL assists

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Chelsea midfielder brought up his ton on December 31, 2016, setting up Willian in a 4-2 win over Stoke.

‘I’m not the fastest, I’m not the strongest, I’m not the most flexible, I don’t jump high,’ Fabregas told GWR after receiving the honour.

“But to achieve this record in my career is one of the proudest things in my job, because it is my job and I did it well.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

It took Fabregas 293 matches to achieve 100 assists, 74 matches sooner than second-place Ryan Giggs who needed 367 appearances.

The landmark assist came on 31 December 2016 when the Spaniard helped his Chelsea teammate Willian to score their side’s second goal in a 4-2 win over Stoke at Stamford Bridge. That pass from Fabregas set up a resounding win for Blues over Stoke City.

On the football pitch, Fabregas has carved out a career at being one of the best around in picking out a key pass. The Blues midfielder had also appeared alongside regular team captain and former England and Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp as the joint holder of ‘The most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair’ with 15 successful passes.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

Fabregas also holds the record for most volley passes in 30 seconds by a pair - hitting 15 with Jamie Redknapp on Sky 1's 'A League of their Own' in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Andre Ayew nominated for Fenerbache captaincy Andre Ayew nominated for Fenerbache captaincy
Michael Ballack wants Germany coach Löw sacked Michael Ballack wants Germany coach Löw sacked
Football: Henry hopeful playing success rubs off on Monaco Football Henry hopeful playing success rubs off on Monaco
Football: Iran prosecutor says no repeat of women at football matches Football Iran prosecutor says no repeat of women at football matches
Football: 'Being able to play football is not enough' - Chiellini urges players to study Football 'Being able to play football is not enough' - Chiellini urges players to study
Football: Perotti, Karsdorp injury blow for Roma Football Perotti, Karsdorp injury blow for Roma

Recommended Videos

Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup
Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 Lukaku and four footballers who are academically brilliantbullet
3 62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for diesbullet
4 Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgiumbullet
5 Meet the 33-year-old prince who wants to buy Manchester Unitedbullet
6 Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Ugandabullet
7 Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for...bullet
8 A man of goals and controversies: The Asamoah Gyan...bullet
9 4 players Mourinho may want to sign in Januarybullet
10 Real Madrid's European Cup winning winger is deadbullet

Top Videos

1 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
4 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
7 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over...bullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Why local players seem neglected by Black Stars coaches lately
Why local players seem neglected by Black Stars coaches lately
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (C) comes to the rescue in a 2-1 Nations League win over Germany he put down to their 'mental strength'.
Football Lloris hails France's mental strength after Germany win
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been outspoken in his criticism of manager Jose Mourinho
Football Messi would struggle in current Man United team, says Scholes
DeAndre Yedlin, left, of the United States challenges for the ball against Colombia's Mateus Uribe in an international friendly. The Americans will face Italy in Belgium on November 20
Football US-Italy November friendly booked into Belgian stadium
X
Advertisement